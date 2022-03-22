Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

