DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.84 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 320,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

