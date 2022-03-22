DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.
NYSE DBRG opened at $6.84 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 320,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
