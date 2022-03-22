Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

