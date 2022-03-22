DMScript Hits Market Capitalization of $28,959.48 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DMScript has a total market cap of $28,959.48 and $12.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

