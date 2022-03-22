Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 13,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

