Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $48.50 on Monday. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.