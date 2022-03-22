Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.