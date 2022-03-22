Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

