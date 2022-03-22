Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $797,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SEA by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 491 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

SE opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

