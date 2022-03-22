Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

