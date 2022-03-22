Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.57 and its 200 day moving average is $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

