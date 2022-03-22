Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

