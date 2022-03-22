DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $8,255,200.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 115,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

