Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.89. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 462,127 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $244,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

