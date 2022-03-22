DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $133.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.