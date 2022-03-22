Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

