Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,769.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.95 or 0.07009495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00284250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00869745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00099859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00459443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00415408 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

