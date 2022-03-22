Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

