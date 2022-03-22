Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

