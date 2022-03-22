Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $479.00 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.34 and a 52-week high of $485.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.24 and its 200-day moving average is $428.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

