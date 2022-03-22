Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1,004.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

