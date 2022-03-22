Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. 15,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.