Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

