Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.99. 15,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,702. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.