Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.