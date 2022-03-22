Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,322,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

