Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMQQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

