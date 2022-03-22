Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to post sales of $134.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.61 million and the highest is $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. 266,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,315. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

