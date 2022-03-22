Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EOI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.