Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE EOI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
