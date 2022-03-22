Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EOI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.