Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.