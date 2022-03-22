eBoost Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $568,790.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00283368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

