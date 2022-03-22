eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 553,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,536. The firm has a market cap of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. eHealth has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

