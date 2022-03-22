Eltek (ELTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ELTK opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -2.30. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

