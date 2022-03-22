Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Eminer (EM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $178,807.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00108741 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

