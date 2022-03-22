Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10.

ENB traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$45.17 and a 12-month high of C$57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

