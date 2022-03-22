Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.01

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.01 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 402,843 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.01. The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

In related news, insider Andrew Law bought 142,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,328.33).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

