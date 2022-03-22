Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

