Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

EQIX opened at $717.75 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $649.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $773.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

