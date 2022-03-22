Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

