Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,675 shares of company stock worth $2,977,848 over the last 90 days.

AGL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.