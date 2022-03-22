Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

