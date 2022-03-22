Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.64. 11,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.11 and a fifty-two week high of $513.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.