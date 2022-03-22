Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Roku by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. 44,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.