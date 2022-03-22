Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $158.19. 30,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,728. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

