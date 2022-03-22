Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $34.43 on Tuesday, hitting $717.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,146. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $788.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,211.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

