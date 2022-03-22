Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 407,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,588,016. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

