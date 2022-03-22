Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

