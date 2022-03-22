Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.54 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

