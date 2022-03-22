Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 211,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.