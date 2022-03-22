Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to announce $310.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $323.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 227.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

XPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of XPRO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 281,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.